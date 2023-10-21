THE resort-style mansion Finca Azur has just been sold for a stunning €17.95 MILLION – and it wasn’t even officially on the market yet.

This is being hailed as the highest price achieved for a property in Marbella this year and the most expensive property ever sold by a Finnish Real Estate Agency in the region.

Strand Properties agents Cristina Galan and Sorin Mailat closed the deal to an undisclosed buyer, much to the delight of developer Matterhorn, who designed and built Finca Azur.

It occupies a fantastic frontline golf location overlooking Aloha Golf, La Concha Mountain and the Mediterranean Sea and its built space of 1,300m2 ensures plenty of room for the new owners to relax in.

Cristina commented: “Selling luxury properties is a fine art, one that demands an intimate understanding of the market, unwavering dedication, and a passion for crafting extraordinary living experiences.

“This recent record-breaking sale was a testament to this commitment. It wasn’t just a transaction; it was a journey that pushed boundaries and redefined excellence in luxury real estate.

“This achievement solidifies Marbella’s place among the world’s elite in luxury real estate. It’s not just about selling homes; it’s about creating legacies. This is what drives me every day.”

