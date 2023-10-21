THREE Spanish bars were amongst the 50 best bars in the world, revealed today.

Sips, Barcelona, has won first place in the fifteenth edition of ‘The World’s 50 Best Bars’.

Sips is known for its ‘edible art’ cocktails. Photo: Sips.Barcelona/Instagram

Three Spanish bars appeared in the list, which was revealed in Singapore this Tuesday, October 17.

Alongside Sips was Paradiso, Barcelona in fourth place and Salmon de Guru, Madrid in 16th place.

Last year, Sips was in the top three but missed out on the first place prize.

The bar, which has been called a ‘gallery of edible art’, is known for its bespoke glassware, stylish interiors and backstories behind every drink.

Bartenders work from free standing stations in the centre of the venue and are renowned for their friendly, relaxed service.

The competition, sponsored by Perrier, is voted on by 680 expert judges. Each region has a designated expert chosen for their knowledge of that area.

Each area expert selects a list of the best bars in their region, which is submitted to the voting panel.

