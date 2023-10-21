A BRITISH mum’s dream of a new life in Spain has turned into a nightmare after ending up homeless on the streets of the Costa del Sol.

Hannah Parker, 39, fears for her health after being forced to sleep rough in Marbella.

She is also locked in a legal battle with Spanish authorities after losing custody of her two-year-old son Sonny.

“It’s horrible and all a bit of a nightmare,” she told the Olive Press, “It’s starting to get cold now so I’m really scared.

Hannah Parker, 39, is at her wits’ end after sleeping rough in San Pedro Alcantara, in Marbella, for more than six months (COPYRIGHT Olive Press)

“I’m washing myself in a gas station, I just want a normal life and to get a job so I can look after myself and my kids.”

Hannah has been living in Spain for years but was left unable to afford her rent when her boyfriend left her last year.

It left her unable to look after her two-year-old son Sonny, who was taken into care in March.

Her mother, who lives in the UK, recently launched a legal case to get her son back.

She was also involved in a car accident and has to appear before a court because a person was injured.

“I’m basically trapped in Spain, they’ve taken my passport off me and they haven’t even given me a court date yet,” she explained.

“I never thought I’d be in this situation, it’s crazy, it all happened so fast.

“But I’m not the only one, there are so many homeless people here, including Brits, it happens to more people than you think.”

Hannah has considerable experience as a waitress and barmaid and says she is willing to take any work available.

She added: “Any help at all will be so much appreciated, I just want a roof over my head and to get my life back on track.”

Anyone who can help Hannah can donate to a GoFundMe here: https://www.gofundme.com/manage/uv386-help-hannah-get-back-on-her-feet