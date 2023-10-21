A RUSSIAN warmonger has held onto a multi-million euro villa despite being the subject of tough international sanctions.

Alexey Chepa, an MP in Moscow’s State Duma, is still in possession of a huge estate – worth an estimated €15m – in Marbella.

He even has staff, including a full time Ukranian gardener, at the mansion in leafy Guadalmina Baja.

Spread across 10,725sqm, Chepa’s luxury home features a sports area with a full-size tennis court and a huge swimming pool.

The sprawling villa in Guadalmina Baja is still in the Chepa family (Credit: Google Earth)

Alexey Chepa is a Russian MP and staunch supporter of Putin

There are several outhouses, including one just for security, while the main villa consists of a living room, dining room, library, five bedrooms, games room and more.

The property is less than 400 metres from the home of former Spanish leader Jose Aznar, and less to the ex-national football boss Vicente del Bosque.

Incredibly, the estate has not been embargoed even though Chepa is a staunch supporter of warring president Vladimir Putin.

This is despite the MP, who represents five regions of Russia, being under sanctions in the EU, UK and America following his country’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

International body, the Anti-Corruption Foundation has discovered paperwork showing it is owned by his son Daniil Chepa, via an investment firm called Betren Inversiones S.L.

The charity is now demanding that the estate be seized, as well as all other assets linked to Chepa.

Ironically the gardens are being tended by local firm Jardineria del Sol, run by a gardener originally from Cherkasy, near Kyiv.

Cherkasy has been a massive target for Russian missiles since the war began, with a huge strike causing massive damage just weeks ago.

The Olive Press has contacted the gardener and Spain’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs for comment.