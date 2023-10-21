A MINOR traffic accident between two motorists on the streets of Madrid descended into an all-out slugfest on Thursday night, as the men came to blows in the middle of the road.

The confrontation was caught on camera and shared by the SocialDrive account on X (formerly Twitter), and shows the scene playing out in the midst of the extreme weather that the Spanish capital received on Thursday night.

The men’s cars had collided in the Moncloa district, located in the west of the city centre.

Dos conductores se pelean en plena carretera tras un accidente



? Moncloa, Madrid pic.twitter.com/wnrw9cvoNr — SocialDrive (@SocialDrive_es) October 20, 2023

The video shows them showering each other with blows and kicks, all the while as traffic tries to manoeuvre around them, with buses and cars beeping their horns at the duelling pair.

The men can also be heard arguing about the cause of the accident.

The video had already been viewed more than 170,100 times by Friday afternoon, and attracted dozens of comments.

“Later on they ended up having some beers in a bar and making love all night,” quipped one user on the social network.

Read more: