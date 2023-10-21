4 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Estepona with pool garage - € 740,000

Townhouse Estepona, Málaga 4 beds 3 baths € 740,000

A spacious, cozy 4-bed family or holiday home in Paraiso Hills. Set in a gated community, private and east-to south-facing with nice coastal views. The main floor consists of a living and dining area, a fully fitted kitchen with a laundry area, and a guest toilet. Access to the covered and open terrace and the private garden. First floor with master bedroom en suite and two guest bedrooms sharing a bathroom and another terrace. Upper floor with a big 4th bedroom and bathroom. Carport. Nicely maintained gardens, two community swimming pools, and a padel court. Close to all amenities, the beach… See full property details