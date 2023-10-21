FIVE years on since 13 died in a devastating torrent of flooding which reached a massive five metres high, prevention measures are finally ready to be put in place.

The town of Sant Llorenç was left reeling on October 9, 2018, after severe flooding led to a towering wall of water which washed away some of its residents.

Outrageously, a comprehensive flood prevention project to address the issue languished for many years due to bureaucratic obstacles.

The project was repeatedly championed by the Balearic government’s water resources directorate, but it has taken until now for it to finally move forwards.

Under Llorenç Galmes, the new President of the Council of Mallorca, the project will soon be put out for tender with a budget of €4.5 million.

The flood prevention measures will include the construction of four-metre-high containment walls and enhanced pipe capacity.

These upgraded pipes will be capable of carrying a total water flow of up to 488 cubic metres per second, equal to the maximum torrent during the floods five years ago.

The project is scheduled to be completed next year.

