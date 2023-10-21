THIS year has seen the number of holiday lettings throughout the EU yet again trump pre-pandemic levels, according to Eurostat.

During the second quarter of 2023, guests spent more than 176 million nights in short-term rental accommodation, representing a 7.6% jump on 2019, the year before Covid-19 dealt a huge blow to the industry. It is also a 7.4% increase on 2022.

In Spain, there were more than 22 million nights in short-term rentals, making it the third most popular country on the continent, beaten only by Italy and Germany.

But while this is good news for those wanting to put their properties up for holiday lets, the future is slightly clouded by high inflation and an uncertain economic outlook.

This is why homeowners looking for a return on their property investment need to partner with the right agency to help them maximise their rental potential.

Novasol, a part of the Awaze Group, is one of Europe’s largest and most successful holiday rental agencies, with more than 50,000-holiday rentals on its books across 26 European countries – including at the heart of the Costa del Sol.

This means that the exceptional team at Novasol has the know-how, tools and dedication required to help property owners successfully market their holiday let properties.

Director of Property Recruitment for Andalucia, Manuel Matencio explained: “We are very conscious that what holidaymakers want is a high quality, hassle-free vacation.

“When we talk to landlords we can use our experience and expertise to help them set up their properties to the highest standard to attract quality short-term tenants.”

He adds: “Our customers know this, so we are often their first stop when searching for their vacation let.”

This means that those who partner with Novasol benefit from more bookings through Novasol, therefore maximising their rental income.

To ensure this, Novasol has a substantial marketing budget and world-wide reach through its website and network of offices in many countries, guaranteeing high visibility for partners’ holiday properties – therefore boosting income for business clients.

And Novasol also offers a ‘security package’ to homeowners that means owners can have peace of mind.

This can mean up-front payments and guaranteed payment in the case of late cancellations, as well as insurance for small damages.

The company prides itself on the quality, service, and reliability provided by its highly experienced team. And the services they offer while renting your home take the strain out of what can be a fraught world of holiday rentals, from bookings through to payments.

Novasol offers partners the safety net of doing business with an experienced and highly regarded agency which can help you determine what your property is worth and how much profit you can expect to make.

Even though Novasol is one of the biggest European holiday rental companies, it still operates by giving each property the personal touch and attention it deserves. And their customer service team is just a phone call away.

Don’t hesitate to call Novasol and receive an inspection on your property. Novasol doesn’t advertise just any properties, they advertise YOUR property.

Website: www.novasol-vacaciones.es/propietario