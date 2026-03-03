IT IS known as one of Europe’s most arid landscapes, a place usually defined by harsh sun, dust and silence.

But this week, photographer Beatriz Urrutia (@mandolinaes on X and Instagram) stumbled upon a fleeting ‘miracle’ in Almeria’s Cabo de Gata.

Following weeks of uncommonly heavy rainfall during a seemingly endless succession of Atlantic storms, the usually barren terrain around the iconic Los Genoveses beach erupted into a spectacular carpet of wildflowers.

The desert landscape transformed after heavy rains. Photo credit: Beatriz (@mandolinaes)

Beatriz, a regular visitor to the area, admitted she ‘couldn’t believe her eyes’ as she walked through fields stretched out in endless shades of purple, yellow and green.

Sharing her experience with The Olive Press, the artist explained the profound impact of seeing the sudden transformation in a land that ‘usually feels almost resistant to life’.

Photo credit: Beatriz (@mandolinaes)

“I’ve walked that place many times before, under a harsh sun, surrounded by dry soil,” she said.

“Seeing it covered in wildflowers didn’t feel real at first. It felt like the desert had briefly softened, like it allowed something fragile to exist there for a moment.”

Beatriz described a ‘strange mix of calm and disbelief’ while walking the route. Photo credit: Beatriz (@mandolinaes)

She spent hours walking through the bloom, documenting a phenomenon that locals know almost never happens.

Photo credit: Beatriz (@mandolinaes)

She added: “There was this strange mix of calm and disbelief… like witnessing something you know won’t last long.”

Her stunning images capture a precious, transient moment in Andalucia’s most unique natural park.

