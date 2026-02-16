THIS is the moment that Spain’s Guardia Civil struggled to subdue a knife-wielding man who charged at them on a deserted Galicia beach.

Video footage shows a man dressed in black running at officers with a long bladed knife above his head.

It was during the early hours of Sunday morning that the man walked onto the Burela beach with the weapon – he had allegedly already used it to threaten numerous people on a public road.

Once on the sand Guardia Civil officers attempted to calm down the man but he continued to behave erratically.

Given this, and the knife in his hand, agents fired shots into the air.

These shots led the individual, who has allegedly committed the offence of threatening with a knife, to drop his weapon which allowed him to be subdued.

Officers then confiscated the knife and detained the man without further complications.

Locals were alarmed by the sounds of gunshots with patrolling Guardia Civil officers having already caught their attention.

It was the effective action of these officials that meant no injuries occurred during the incident.

Once arrested, the man was taken to the nearby Hospital de Marina where he was evaluated by a medical team.

They sent him to a psychiatric unit where he is waiting to be admitted.

This is not the first time the man has required emergency services intervention – previously he locked himself in his home with a knife, a move that prompted action from the 112 Galicia line who sent emergency workers, firefighters and the security force.

The man, who lives in the area. managed to escape from his house and had to be found before he could be arrested.

