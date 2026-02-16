16 Feb, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
16 Feb, 2026 @ 11:45
··
1 min read

WATCH: Chaotic scenes as Spain’s Guardia Civil struggle to subdue knife-wielding madman

by

THIS is the moment that Spain’s Guardia Civil struggled to subdue a knife-wielding man who charged at them on a deserted Galicia beach. 

Video footage shows a man dressed in black running at officers with a long bladed knife above his head.

It was during the early hours of Sunday morning that the man walked onto the Burela beach with the weapon – he had allegedly already used it to threaten numerous people on a public road. 

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Prosecutors say court got it wrong in Maddie suspect Christian Brueckner’s 2024 trial: acquittal under fire – this is why!

Once on the sand Guardia Civil officers attempted to calm down the man but he continued to behave erratically. 

Given this, and the knife in his hand, agents fired shots into the air. 

These shots led the individual, who has allegedly committed the offence of threatening with a knife, to drop his weapon which allowed him to be subdued.

Officers then confiscated the knife and detained the man without further complications.

Locals were alarmed by the sounds of gunshots with patrolling Guardia Civil officers having already caught their attention. 

READ MORE: Mystery in Almeria as body of British woman is found outside her burning farm house – with husband trapped inside

It was the effective action of these officials that meant no injuries occurred during the incident. 

Once arrested, the man was taken to the nearby Hospital de Marina where he was evaluated by a medical team.

They sent him to a psychiatric unit where he is waiting to be admitted.

This is not the first time the man has required emergency services intervention – previously he locked himself in his home with a knife, a move that prompted action from the 112 Galicia line who sent emergency workers, firefighters and the security force. 

The man, who lives in the area. managed to escape from his house and had to be found before he could be arrested.

Click here to read more Galicia News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Rachel joins The Olive Press from the University of Warwick until May. She has experience writing and editing The Boar, her university's student paper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Did you feel it? 4.3 magnitude earthquake rocks southern Spain – quickly followed by 14 aftershocks

Next Story

Spain’s Pedro Sanchez argues Europe should invest in ‘values’ instead of nukes in confrontation with Putin

Previous Story

Did you feel it? 4.3 magnitude earthquake rocks southern Spain – quickly followed by 14 aftershocks

Next Story

Spain’s Pedro Sanchez argues Europe should invest in ‘values’ instead of nukes in confrontation with Putin

Latest from Crime & Law

Related Articles

Go toTop