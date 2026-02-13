AUTHORITIES are investigating after a woman in her 70s was found dead outside a burning farmhouse in rural Almeria, as her husband screamed for help inside.

The blaze broke out in the morning and engulfed the house, in Antas, in flames.

At 8.25am, emergency services were alerted and firefighters swiftly arrived at the scene.

They encountered a strange scene: an elderly woman was already dead outside opposite the farmhouse while her husband shouted for help from a balcony fitted with bars.

Authorities were able to rescue him by removing the balcony’s railings with a crowbar.

The man, also in his 70s, was treated for smoke inhalation.

Then, the authorities turned their attention to his wife.

READ MORE: Mystery solved after human skull found in Malaga drain identified as 59-year-old man who disappeared during Covid pandemic

Firefighters revealed that the woman’s death was not directly related to smoke inhalation and her injuries were inconsistent with the typical effects of fire.

Also at the scene were the couple’s son and his girlfriend.

It remains unclear whether they escaped from the blaze or arrived at the house later.

Antas Mayor Pedro Ridao said the City Council is awaiting the autopsy results and the Civil Guard’s investigation to establish the circumstances of the death.

He added that the council will not take any official steps, such as declaring a period of mourning, until it is clear whether the incident was a tragic accident or a violent crime.

Click here to read more Crime & Law News from The Olive Press.