By Claudio Vazquez Colomo

EVERY time several consecutive days of rain arrive, I observe the same pattern in my clinics: physical activity decreases, joint discomfort increases, and that vague sense of fatigue many people attribute to bad weather resurfaces.

But the problem is not the rain. The problem is inactivity.

After the age of 45 to 50, the body does not need rest; it needs stimulus. Aging involves a progressive loss of muscle mass and strength – what we know as ‘sarcopenia’ – which can reach between 1 and 3% per year if no intervention is made.

This is not a theoretical figure. It is the difference between rising from a chair independently or needing assistance.

It is the difference between preventing a fall and suffering a hip fracture.

Dr Claudio Vazquez Colomo insists people over the age of 40 mustn’t let rain be an excuse not to exercise

And that is not determined by the weather; it is determined by movement.

There is still a cultural belief that at an advanced age one should ‘take it easy’ and avoid exertion. Scientific evidence shows precisely the opposite.

Major reviews published in journals such as The Lancet and the British Journal of Sports Medicine are clear: strength training in older adults is not only safe when properly prescribed, but it significantly reduces the risk of falls, improves bone mineral density, optimizes metabolic control, and lowers cardiovascular mortality.

We are not talking about athletes. We are talking about ordinary people, at home, using their own body weight.

When it rains and going for a walk or jog is not possible, the home becomes the best possible gym.

Repeatedly standing up and sitting down from a chair is one of the most effective exercises to maintain lower limb power, which is essential for functional independence.

Dr Vasquez is the one who runs onto the pitch to treat Lamine Yamal and other Spanish superstars when they go down

Performing gentle wall push-ups strengthens the upper body muscles that are crucial for daily tasks such as pushing a door or carrying groceries.

Raising the heels while holding onto a kitchen counter improves muscle function and promotes venous return. Walking through the hallway for ten or 15 minutes keeps the cardiovascular system active. It is not sophisticated, but it is profoundly effective.

From a physiological perspective, exercise acts as a systemic modulator. It reduces inflammatory markers, improves insulin sensitivity, and stimulates the release of neurotrophic factors associated with cognitive protection.

We now know that regular physical activity is associated with a lower risk of cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease. We also know that it improves sleep quality and reduces depressive symptoms.

The rain may darken the day, but it should not darken behaviour.

One of the most important aspects for people over 50 is balance training. Most fractures do not occur solely because of weak bones, but because of falls. And balance can be trained.

Standing on one leg for a few seconds near a stable support, walking in a straight line inside the house, or rising from a chair without using the hands are simple actions with proven clinical impact.

Programs combining strength and balance reduce fall risk by up to 30 to 40% according to recent meta-analyses.

Few medical interventions achieve that effect at such low cost and without side effects.

As a sports medicine physician, working with Spain’s national football team I always emphasize the same point: age is not a contraindication to exercise; immobility is.

Of course, each person should adapt activity to their medical condition, particularly if significant cardiac disease or major limitations are present. But in most cases, the barrier is more psychological than medical.

The real risk on rainy days is not getting wet; it is sitting down and not getting back up. Every day without muscular stimulus is a small physiological surrender.

Every repetition performed, on the other hand, is an investment in future independence.

This is not about training to compete. It is about training to live better. Consistency – even in the living room while the rain hits the window – is one of the most powerful tools we have to age with functional dignity.

In the end, the body does not understand seasons. It only understands use.

Contact Dr Claudio at claudio.vazquezcolomo@gmail.com or www.claudiovazquez.es

