COOKING initiative ChefsForChildren is set to return for its eighth edition.

The group brings together 60 Michelin-starred chefs from across Spain to promote healthy eating among children and support families affected by rare diseases.

Spain, a world-leading gastronomic destination with more than 300 Michelin-starred restaurants, will see some of its most celebrated chefs host hands-on cooking workshops for children under the slogan “Eating healthy is fun.”

Among those taking part are three-Michelin-star chef Angel Leon of Cadiz’s Aponiente, Mateu Casanas of Barcelona’s Disfrutar, named the world’s best restaurant in 2024, and siblings Nacho and Esther Manzano of Asturias’ Casa Marcial.

The programme will begin with workshops for children with rare diseases at Le Cordon Bleu in Madrid on February 9 and at Bodegas Emilio Moro in Valladolid on March 16.

Further workshops are scheduled to take place at Anantara Villa Padierna in Benahavis on April 20.

The initiative will conclude with a charity gala dinner at the Benahavis venue, featuring a tasting menu created by Malaga’s Michelin-starred chefs, with proceeds supporting FEDER, the Spanish Federation for Rare Diseases.

Francisco Salado, president of the Malaga ayuntamiento, said the event demonstrated the power of gastronomy to drive social change.

“ChefsForChildren is an example of how gastronomy can become a powerful tool for social awareness.

“It’s a project that combines talent, solidarity and commitment to children, while reinforcing Málaga’s image as a first-class gastronomic and socially responsible destination,” he said.

