A LANDSLIDE has put traffic to a standstill and prevented entrance to Ojen and Marbella.

Cutting off the A-7103, a landslide has blocked the road and forced those travelling to Ojen or Marbella to take alternative routes.

The Policia Local have cut off the road on the El Castañar roundabout and is coordinating action upon advice received by Andalucia’s 112 emergency services line.

READ MORE: Sevilla closes floodgates for only the second time in history as Storm Leonardo sends river levels surging across Spain

Provisionally those aiming for the Ojen entrance and Marbella exit can get to their intended destination via the sports centre or Los Caracolillos zone.

Local Ayuntamientos are urging these drivers, and all on the roads, to exercise caution as they warn that the situation is ongoing with extreme weather continuing to cause chaos.

News of the landslide has been communicated to the Consejeria de Fomento and Articulacion del Territorio y Vivienda who will work to determine when cleaning and reparation can begin.

As work starts and progresses authorities will share further information.

The road’s reopening will be reevaluated in line with safety conditions.

Click here to read more Weather News from The Olive Press.