HUNDREDS of people have been evacuated or left stranded in their homes after rivers and lakes in Granada province swelled to record-breaking levels.

Around 160 residents in Dudar, east of the city, were forced into an emergency shelter after Lake Quentar overflowed under relentless downpours on Wednesday.

Roughly 270 people in Orgiva and another 100 in Aguas Blancas remain trapped as all roads in and out of the towns were cut off by raging floodwaters.

#BorrascaLeonardo | Actualización con motivo del temporal ??

1? Situación en la desembocadura del río Aguas Blancas con el río Genil.

2? Evacuación de vecinos de Grazalema (Cádiz) por las inundaciones en la zona.

3? Apoyo de nuestro Servicio Aéreo en la búsqueda de la mujer que… pic.twitter.com/BJZbhWv54v — Guardia Civil (@guardiacivil) February 5, 2026

The chaos follows Storm Leonardo, which swept across Andalucia early on Wednesday, dumping torrential rain and triggering critical red alerts across large swathes of the region.

Rescue teams used tractors and other heavy vehicles in Granada province to assist people cut off by floods, with some forced to flee with little more than the clothes on their backs.

In several towns, including Huetor Tajar, Benalua de las Villas, and nearby villages, electricity and phone lines were knocked out, leaving thousands of residents without power or communications.

The Genil River in Granada city reached levels not seen in decades, prompting authorities to close key roads and activate the city’s emergency flood plan.

Las impresionantes imágenes que nos ofrece el río Genil a su paso por la capital tras el desembalse de 30.000 litros por segundo de Quéntar. Está irreconocible #Granada pic.twitter.com/pcTtZhuaWT — Samuel (@Samuel_MR17) February 4, 2026

In Huetor Tajar, residents reported streets turned into rivers, with cars floating and homes partially submerged by swollen waterways.

Benalua de las Villas saw the River de Las Juntas burst its banks, washing away a vital bridge and isolating dozens of families.

Trains and public transport were suspended across the province as rail lines were inundated and mudslides blocked key routes.

READ MORE: Landslide cuts off Ojen-Marbella road as extreme weather wreaks havoc

Authorities confirmed that more than 3,000 people have been evacuated across Andalucia, with many more under threat if rivers continue to rise.

Heavy rain totals of more than 200mm were recorded in parts of Malaga and Cadiz, overwhelming drainage systems and raising fears of further flooding.

While the rain has now subsided, AEMET meteorologists warned the weather alert would remain in place until Saturday, urging residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

Local councils opened emergency shelters to accommodate families displaced by the floods, with volunteers working around the clock to provide food, blankets, and medical aid.

Some residents described the floods as ‘apocalyptic,’ with the sound of rushing water drowning out everything else and fear gripping entire communities.

READ MORE: WATCH: Floodwater surges through Malaga city centre as Storm Leonardo forces emergency releases from full reservoirs

In addition to human displacement, the floods caused significant damage to farmland, homes, and infrastructure, leaving many residents uncertain when they will be able to return.

Officials said rivers in six areas remain at red alert, with 18 more at orange, as the storm continues to batter the region.

Rescue teams are working day and night to ensure everyone is accounted for and to prevent further casualties amid the ongoing deluge.

Storm Leonardo is set to linger over Andalucia for the next 48 hours, keeping residents on high alert as rivers continue to rise and more communities face isolation.

READ MORE: ‘It’s an unprecedented situation – be worried’: Mass evacuations in Cadiz province with dams at bursting point and extreme risk to life

Click here to read more Weather News from The Olive Press.