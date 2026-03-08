A 28-YEAR-OLD man has died in southern Spain after launching a wild axe attack on a bus, which subsequently ran him over.

Emergency services were called to Carmen de la Virgin Street in Chauchina, Granada late on Saturday night after reports of a man wielding an offensive weapon in the street.

According to the Guardia Civil, the young man approached a bus with an axe in his hand and began attacking it, causing damage.

The man then turned his attention to the vehicle’s driver, who was struck and later taken to hospital with a bruise on his arm.

The attacker was then killed after being hit by the bus.

Officers have launched an investigation into whether the death was an accident or if the man took his own life.

