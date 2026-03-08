METEREOLOGICAL spring has begun but the weather in Spain is set to feel more like winter over the week ahead as an icy DANA sweeps in from the north Atlantic.

An isolated high-altitude depression is forecast to reach the Iberian peninsula on Monday, following in the footsteps of Storm Regina which has brought significant rainfall to Spain’s eastern coast, including the Costa Blanca and Catalunya.

Models suggest that the DANA will move south towards the Strait of Gibraltar before reaching the north African coast by Wednesday.

Estos 2 mapas son clarificadores de lo que podemos esperar, pluviométricamente, los próximos días (hasta el miércoles 11, incluido). Izqda: Precipitación acumulada. Dcha: ?? Nieve acumulada. Los detalles, a las 9: 10 h. aprox. en @agropopular ? #AgropopularFloración pic.twitter.com/LAZ2yk47PZ March 7, 2026

Forecasters say the system will bring wintery conditions to much of Spain thanks to an ice-cold core, including snowfall in elevated areas.

On Monday, widespread showers are forecast across the north plus other areas including Madrid, Extremadura and northern Andalucia.

That means up to 25mm of rain could fall in Castilla y Leon, Asturias and Cantabria.

? Así es como se descolgará una nueva dana sobre la península la semana que viene.



¿Cómo nos afectará? ? https://t.co/WezdCmAHgH pic.twitter.com/GptmlrxDSw — Meteored España (@MeteoredES) March 5, 2026

Rain droplets are expected to change into snowflakes at around 1,400 metres, falling to about 1,000 metres in northern mountain ranges.

The heaviest snowfall is expected to land in Cantabria, where state weather service Aemet have issued a yellow alert warning for icy conditions.

On Tuesday, the DANA will move south, bringing heavy rainfall to Spain’s eastern coast including Murcia and Valencia, where a yellow warning is in place for up to 20mm of rain per hour.

El inicio de la próxima semana será lluvioso en España. ??



En el golfo de Valencia se acumularán entre 50 y 100 l/m2 más hasta la noche del miércoles.



?? Infórmate: https://t.co/fdtRE0weSr pic.twitter.com/8S9VNsaww6 — Meteored España (@MeteoredES) March 8, 2026

An orange weather alert has also been activated for Jaen and Gaudix y Baza in Andalucia where 5cm of snow is expected to settle in a day.

By Wednesday, the spell of poor weather is expected to stabilise.

However, a deep polar trough could hit next weekend, bringing cold conditions and significant rainstorms across much of Spain.

