A LITTLE-known town on the Costa del Sol has beaten all others to take the title of ‘best climate in all of Europe’ – here’s why.

Just 50km from Malaga city, it is an Axarquia town that has claimed the crown, reinforcing its image as a destination with year-round good weather.

In the coastal spot of Torrox temperatures rarely surpass 31.8C in summer nor drop below 3.7C in winter, according to a new study by MeteoGroup.

Torrox has an average temperature of 18C.

Through this research, the company has compared the conditions of Torrox with those of 21 other coastal Mediterranean cities and found that it is this Costa del Sol location that has the best results.

With an average temperature of 18C and little rainfall, the town’s weather is stable and reliable.

It maintains these conditions through its proximity with the sea and natural protection from the neighbouring Sierras de Tejeda and Almijara mountains.

These mountains act as a barrier and prevent strong cold winds entering the town while the sea allows residents to experience a mild breeze.

Close to Nerja, which is known for its beautiful beaches, Torrox is split into its Pueblo and Costa with each offering different experiences for visitors.

The Faro lighthouse stands on Torrox’s coast.

The Pueblo is the home of traditional white Andaluz buildings with narrow streets and cobbled floors while the Costa provides a modern coastal area with seven beaches along a 9km coastline.

Those stopping by in the town must visit the famous Faro lighthouse which was first lit in 1864 and stands 23 metres high.

Additionally worth a visit are the town’s Roman ruins that can be explored by those interested in Torrox’s lengthy history.

History lovers are set to enjoy Torrox not only because of its Roman past but also due to its Moorish heritage.

If it’s a winter trip that one wants to take then they must check out the town’s Fiesta de las Migas which occurs just before Christmas and sees free portions of Migas, a traditional dish similar to couscous or breadcrumbs, given out to passersby.

Sitting between the mountains and the coast, Torrox has won the title of ‘best climate in all of Europe’.

With the town’s stable weather, these activities are set to be experienced in good temperatures under the shining sun – something which is less likely to be guaranteed in all other European spots.

