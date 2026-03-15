THE much-anticipated ‘Finalissima’ match between European champions Spain and Copa America winners Argentina has been cancelled due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The two sides were due to face off against each other in Qatar on March 26 – the second edition of the Finalissima since the one-off match was relaunched in 2020.

The game is staged every four years and sees the winners of the most recent European Championship and Copa America go head-to-head.

But this year’s edition will no longer go ahead amid safety fears over the war in Iran.

“After much discussion between UEFA and the organising authorities in Qatar, it is announced today that due to the current political situation in the region, the Finalissima between UEFA Euro 2024 winners Spain and CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 champions Argentina cannot be played as hoped in Qatar on 27 March,” UEFA said in a statement.

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It is with great disappointment that we confirm the cancellation of the 2026 Finalissima, due to circumstances and scheduling constraints that made the match impossible to reschedule.



?Read more here: https://t.co/NWDLNDJnpw — UEFA (@UEFA) March 15, 2026

“With strong determination to save the important fixture, and despite the understandable difficulties of relocating a match of such importance at extremely short notice, UEFA explored other feasible alternatives but each ultimately proved unacceptable to the Argentinian Football Association.”

Options included moving the game to Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu or staging the game over two legs, but both suggestions were rejected by Argentina.

The Spanish football federation (RFEF) said it had ‘worked intensively’ to get the game on.

“Spain was prepared to play as it has always been stated. They set no conditions. Spain, together with UEFA, has offered all possibilities,” the RFEF said.

The Finalissima is not the first major sporting event to succumb to safety concerns over war in the Middle East.

On Saturday, it was announced that the Bahrain and Saudi Arabia Grand Prix weekends, due to take place in April, will not go ahead.

Formula 1 concluded after ‘careful evaluations’ that it would not be safe to hold either race because of the ongoing conflict across the region.

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