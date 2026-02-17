17 Feb, 2026
17 Feb, 2026 @ 11:18
High-speed trains between Madrid and Andalucia partially resume with trains as far as Cordoba and Sevilla – Malaga will have to wait

HIGH-SPEED train services resumed on Tuesday between Madrid and Andalucia following the suspension caused by the Adamuz disaster on January 18.

State operator Renfe said that normal services are back linking the capital to Sevilla, Almeria, Granada, Cordoba, and Cadiz.

High-speed trains to Malaga will return in early March but no specific date has been given due to a landslide onto the track in Alora.

Budget operator Iryo reinstated its service on Tuesday between Madrid and Sevilla, which also means the return of the direct link between Barcelona and Sevilla.

The other cut-price company, Ouigo, also resumed journeys from Madrid to Sevilla on Tuesday morning.

The Ministry of Transport said on Monday that safety tests on the Adamuz section of the line carried out by rail infrastructure company, Adif, had gone well- therefore giving the green light for its use.

The cause of the January 18 collision between two trains on the Malaga-Madrid line is still being probed.

Adif commissioned emergency work to carry out repairs to the damaged infrastructure.

A judge gave permission for heavy machinery to go onto the site on January 28.

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

