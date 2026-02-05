5 Feb, 2026
5 Feb, 2026 @ 15:45
WATCH: Floodwater surges through Malaga city centre as Storm Leonardo forces emergency releases from full reservoirs

VIDEO footage shared on social media shows floodwater rushing through the centre of Malaga as Storm Leonardo pushes nearby reservoirs to bursting point.

El Limonero reservoir, located north of the A-7 motorway, has reached 100 per cent of its capacity, forcing officials to open its sluice gates and allow excess water to flow through the Guadalmedina river into the Mediterranean Sea.

That has led to dramatic footage of fast-flowing water rushing past La Rosaleda stadium after the taps were opened this morning.

The massive storm has brought torrential rainfall, transport disruption and significant damage to the area, with much of the Costa del Sol still under an active weather alert warning of high winds and persistent rain.

During the early hours of the morning, more than 150 litres per square metre of rain accumulated in some areas, including Cortes de la Frontera.

In total, over 1,800 residents in the province have been cut off, with flooding from the Guadiaro River forcing the closure of nearby roads.

Around 300 people are isolated in Ronda with around 20 families evacuated, according to the local mayor.

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

Sevilla closes floodgates for only the second time in history as Storm Leonardo sends river levels surging across Spain

Sevilla closes floodgates for only the second time in history as Storm Leonardo sends river levels surging across Spain

