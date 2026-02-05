WATCH: Floodwater surges through Malaga city centre as Storm Leonardo forces emergency releases from full reservoirs

VIDEO footage shared on social media shows floodwater rushing through the centre of Malaga as Storm Leonardo pushes nearby reservoirs to bursting point.

El Limonero reservoir, located north of the A-7 motorway, has reached 100 per cent of its capacity, forcing officials to open its sluice gates and allow excess water to flow through the Guadalmedina river into the Mediterranean Sea.

10:10h: momento exacto de la llegada del agua en el río Guadalmedina a la altura del puente de La Goleta tras la apertura del Limonero @Storm_Malaga pic.twitter.com/TqGIFOoZcd — C C F (@tobalitwit) February 5, 2026

That has led to dramatic footage of fast-flowing water rushing past La Rosaleda stadium after the taps were opened this morning.

El Río Guadalmedina a su paso por el Estadio de la Rosaleda en #Málaga capital debido a que está desembalsando el Embalse del Limonero.

Vídeo y texto Iván Chamizo #malagaconacento #vivirenmlg #followme #borrascaleonardo pic.twitter.com/607OzhKiFX February 5, 2026

The massive storm has brought torrential rainfall, transport disruption and significant damage to the area, with much of the Costa del Sol still under an active weather alert warning of high winds and persistent rain.

El Guadalmedina recupera su caudal debido al desembalse del Limonero y baja así por el centro de Málaga pic.twitter.com/FOxO1zDPma — Emilio Guerrero (@EmilioJGuerrero) February 5, 2026

During the early hours of the morning, more than 150 litres per square metre of rain accumulated in some areas, including Cortes de la Frontera.

In total, over 1,800 residents in the province have been cut off, with flooding from the Guadiaro River forcing the closure of nearby roads.

Around 300 people are isolated in Ronda with around 20 families evacuated, according to the local mayor.

