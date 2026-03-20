A BRITISH man was arrested in Marbella after allegedly trying to stab a motorist in the neck during a shocking road rage row.

According to police reports, the clash erupted after the 49-year-old swerved across the victim’s path while entering a roundabout in San Pedro Alcantara.

He then jumped out of his car and lunged at the other driver, slashing at his neck with a butterfly knife.

The victim, 61, said he narrowly dodged the attack using a sharp head movement and his arm to deflect the blow.

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Police later issued a search and arrest warrant after the victim reported the terrifying aggression – and even handed over video evidence.

Months after the incident, fate caught up with the suspect during a routine traffic stop in Nueva Andalucia, police have said, after he was pulled over for not wearing a seat belt.

Authorities said the Brit had been driving a rental car at the time of the incident, adding he was living in Spain ‘illegally’ after relocating to the Malaga area.

He now faces charges of serious threats, illegal weapons possession, and breaching Spain’s immigration laws.

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