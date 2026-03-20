ANDALUCIA is bracing for a significant shift in weather as Storm Therese moves across the region.

Alerts have been activated by Aemet, Spain’s official national weather service, including for the Costa del Sol.

Southern Spain is set to be one of the areas most affected by the storm with it predicted as being the epicentre of its impact.

READ MORE: Spain enters unchartered territory with arrival of record-breaking 19th storm – and just two names left before list runs out

20/03 01:12 AVISOS HOY Y MAÑANA | España: costeros, vientos, lluvias, tormentas y nevadas. Nivel máximo de aviso: naranja.

Actualizaciones en https://t.co/BLdoSsO2Qv pic.twitter.com/GA43nJV2LL March 20, 2026

Four provinces — Cadiz, Malaga, Granada and Almeria — have been placed on high alert.

Storm Therese brings a combination of heavy rainfall, fierce coastal winds, and dangerous sea conditions.

The region is warned for winds that could reach 60 to 80km/hr and waves reaching between four and five metres.

“Some areas could receive more rain than they get in a whole year”, the agency said.

Similar conditions are expected in the Alborán Sea and the coast of Almería.

READ MORE: WATCH: Final hurrah for winter as Storm Therese blankets Spain’s tallest mountain in thick layer of snow

The weather in San Luis de Sabinillas, March 20

Forecasters say the situation could get worse, with more areas affected as the storm develops.

Stormy conditions are expected to continue into the weekend, with steady rain across inland areas, high terrain and southwestern slopes.

These intense winds will dominate on Saturday before easing on Sunday, though exposed coasts and peaks could still face intense gusts.

Click here to read more Andalucia News from The Olive Press.