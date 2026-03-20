NEW technology is set to expand Quironsalud’s diagnostic capabilities and enable the development of advanced protocols in cardiology and neurology.

Quironsalud Marbella Hospital has strengthened its diagnostic capabilities with an MRI scanner, consolidating its commitment to care based on precision, patient safety, and clinical excellence.

These innovations ‘represent a step forward for the hospital, allowing it to tackle highly complex examinations with greater reliability, especially in two key areas: cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (cardiac MRI) and advanced neuroradiology,’ explains Dr. Iván Artero, head of the Diagnostic Imaging Department.

READ MORE: Madrid boasts the highest life expectancy of any region in Europe – residents of Spain’s capital now live well into their 80s

Cardiac MRI: a tool of high clinical value

One of the pillars of this technological update is cardiac magnetic resonance imaging, a technique that has become the gold standard for studying multiple heart diseases.

As the specialist explains, cardiac MRI ‘provides differential information by allowing us to assess not only the anatomy but also cardiac function, a key element in certain diagnoses.’

Thanks to this capability, the center strengthens its diagnostic response in diseases such as myocarditis, cardiomyopathies, ischemia, or heart attack, as well as in pathologies where tissue characterization is decisive for monitoring and risk stratification.

Advanced neuroradiology: a leap forward in diagnostic capabilities

READ MORE: ‘Free, fast and unlimited’ wifi to be rolled out at all hospitals across Andalucia

Another area where technology represents a significant advance is advanced neuroradiology, a field in which magnetic resonance imaging has established itself as a test for studying multiple neurological pathologies.

“Having detailed and reliable information not only makes it easier to identify a lesion, but also to characterize it more accurately and better guide the clinical approach from the early stages”, Dr. Artero points out.

The new MRI allows for the development of advanced protocols that are applicable to cerebral vascular pathology, nervous system tumors, inflammatory and infectious processes, demyelinating diseases, epilepsy, cognitive disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

“Taken together, this translates into a tangible improvement in clinical practice: greater diagnostic confidence, better therapeutic guidance, and optimization of the care pathway,” says Dr. Artero.

READ MORE: British tourists make up over half of Benidorm’s hotel bookings in something ‘not seen for a long time’

Dr. Iván Artero, head of the Diagnostic Imaging Department at Quironsalud Hospital.

Benefits for multiple specialties

Beyond neurology and cardiology, this new technology allows Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital to improve its diagnostic capabilities in a wide range of healthcare areas, especially in the musculoskeletal field, which includes joint and spinal disorders and sports injuries.

With this addition, the hospital is advancing in its commitment to more precise, safer medicine focused on clinical excellence.

Quirónsalud in Andalucia

The Quironsalud Group in Andalucia currently has eight hospitals located in the cities of Malaga, Marbella, Los Barrios (Cadiz), Sevilla (Sagrado Corazon, Infanta Luisa, and Materno-Infantil), Cordoba, and Huelva.

There are also two surgical day hospitals in Seville and Malaga, along with 22 specialty and diagnostic medical centers, positioning Quironsalud as the leading private hospital group in this autonomous community.

READ MORE: UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves rolls into Madrid to sign series of deals including €20bn investment plan

About Quirónsalud

Quironsalud is leading healthcare in Spain and, together with its parent company Fresenius-Helios, also in Europe.

In addition to its activities in Spain, Quironsalud also operates in Latin America.

Together, the company employs more than 50,000 professionals in over 180 healthcare centers, including 57 hospitals with more than 8,000 beds.

It has the most advanced technology and a large team of highly specialized professionals of international prestige.

READ MORE: Forget about that summer holiday? European jet fuel prices DOUBLE as airlines start raising prices and cancelling routes

Its centers include the Jimenez Diaz University Hospital, Teknon Medical Center, Ruber Internacional, Quironsalud Madrid University Hospital, Quironsalud Barcelona Hospital, Dexeus University Hospital, Policlinica Gipuzkoa, General de Catalunya University Hospital, Quironsalud Sagrado Corazon Hospital, etc.

The group works to promote teaching and medical and scientific research, with eleven university hospitals and the FJD Health Research Institute, which is accredited by the Ministry of Science and Innovation.

Likewise, Quironsalud’s healthcare services are organized into cross-disciplinary units and networks that allow it to optimize the experiences that are accumulated in the different centers and the clinical translation of its research.

Quironsalud is currently developing a multitude of research projects throughout Spain, with many of its centers at the forefront of this field.

READ MORE: Divers and drones deployed in search for missing American tourist – as police reveal he didn’t leave Barcelona night club alone

Quironsalud believes they are pioneering various specialties such as oncology, cardiology, endocrinology, gynecology, and neurology, among others.

For more information, please visit: https://www.quironsalud.com/marbella

or call +34 952 774 200

Click here to read more Health News from The Olive Press.