DOZENS of Shia Muslims gathered at the Arc de Triomf in Barcelona to perform public prayers marking the final Friday of Ramadan on March 13.

Videos captured the procession passing through the narrow streets of the Borne neighbourhood before arriving at the famous landmark.

Later worshipers performed the ritual is known as matam, in which participants rhythmically strike their chests commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein.

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?? | Miles de musulmanes chiís recorren las calles de Barcelona, España, para celebrar la Ashura. pic.twitter.com/UPlzQ3J7nQ March 13, 2026

The gathering coincided with the last Friday of Ramadan, known as Alvida Jumma or Jumat-ul-Vida.

It is considered one of the holiest days of the Islamic holy month and traditionally draws very large congregational prayers.

Ramadan, which in 2026 runs from around February 18 to March 19, is the most sacred period in the Islamic calendar.

video credit: José Arca

The final Friday is often seen as a spiritual culmination before the arrival of Eid al-Fitr, the festival marking the end of the fasting month.

Mosques frequently reach capacity on this day, leading some worshippers in various cities around the world to gather in open spaces to accommodate larger crowds.

??? Usuarios españoles se sorprenden en redes con decenas de musulmanes chiitas celebrando la Ashura en el Arco del Triunfo de Barcelona



La escena, con rezos y procesiones, ha generado reacciones de asombro entre transeúntes y miles de usuarios en redes sociales



? josearcac pic.twitter.com/tLvc0eVoGG — EL ESPAÑOL (@elespanolcom) March 13, 2026

The videos recorded in Barcelona quickly circulated across social media platforms and attracted thousands of reactions.

Some users expressed surprise at seeing the religious gathering take place at one of the Catalan capital’s most recognisable landmarks.

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Galego: Arc de Triomf de Barcelona.

Others responded by highlighting the religious significance of the day and noting that large outdoor prayers sometimes occur when mosques become overcrowded.

The Arc de Triomf area, which sits at the entrance to Parc de la Ciutadella, is one of Barcelona’s busiest public spaces and regularly hosts public gatherings and demonstrations.

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