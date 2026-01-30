WATCH: Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz defies sickness and cramp to win gruelling classic and reach first-ever Australian Open final

SPAIN’S Carlos Alcaraz fought through a leg issue to deliver a 6-4 7-6(5) 6-7(3) 6-7(4) 7-5 win over Alexander Zverev on Friday and reach his first Australian Open final.

The world number one from Murcia had looked set for victory in Melbourne after winning the first two sets but struggled for mobility in the third set, leading to a medical timeout.

Prior to that he had been sick with his back-up team calling on him to drink more water.

STRUGGLING ALCARAZ(Cordon Press image)

Zverev fumed over the medical timeout which can only apply to an injury and not cramp, alleging preferential treatment for Alcaraz and Italy’s Jannik Sinner.

“It’s unbelievable that he gets treated for cramps, it’s BS. You are protecting these two guys all the time,” the German said to the umpire.

22-year-old Alcaraz was barely able to move after experiencing the issue at 4-4 in the third set, which he lost in a tiebreak.

He then relied on his ball-striking and placement to land winners and prolong the contest.

The Spaniard continued to battle away, seeing off Zverev in the decider and will aim to recover for a meeting with either Novak Djokovic or Jannik Sinner in Sunday’s final.

A win on Sunday will see him complete a set of all four Grand Slams titles.

ALCARAZ COMMISERATES WITH ZVEREV(Cordon Press image)

No stranger to epic five-setters on the big stage after his French Open final win over Sinner last year, Alcaraz said belief was the key to prevailing in the longest Australian Open semi-final at five hours and 27 minutes.

“I always say that you have to believe in yourself no matter what you’re struggling,” Alcaraz said in his post-match interview.

“I was struggling in the middle of the third set. Physically it was one of the most demanding matches I have ever played in my short career, I would say.”

“But, I’ve been in this kind of situation, this kind of match before. I had to put my heart into the match. I did it, I fought until the last ball… I’m extremely proud of the way that I fought, the way that I came back in the fifth set.”

