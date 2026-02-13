OSTEOPOROSIS is no longer irreversible – bones can recover with current treatments.

The Rheumatology Unit at Hospital Quirónsalud Marbella leads the way in advances that make it possible to prevent fractures and improve patients’ quality of life

This is explained by Dr Nerea Costas Torrijo, Head of the Rheumatology Department at Hospital Quirónsalud Marbella, who underscores the “importance of early diagnosis and a comprehensive approach to changing the outlook of this silent condition”.

The challenge, she adds, is that “it is asymptomatic, and we often diagnose it after a fragility fracture has already occurred — which is precisely what we want to prevent”.

Dr Nerea Costas Torrijo is the Head of the Rheumatology Department at Hospital Quirónsalud Marbella

The specialist notes that such fractures, particularly of the spine and hip, can lead to chronic pain, loss of independence and a significant decline in quality of life.

She therefore stresses that early detection is a crucial tool in preventing fractures that could be avoided with appropriate treatment.

Among the Costa del Sol population, certain factors make monitoring even more important. Bone density naturally begins to decline from the age of 35, and menopause represents a critical turning point due to the role of oestrogen in bone health.

Sedentary lifestyles, periods of immobilisation following surgery, unhealthy habits such as alcohol and tobacco use, poor diet and limited sun exposure also contribute. In addition, certain treatments — such as corticosteroids or hormone therapy for breast cancer — and conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis significantly increase risk.

Although there is no absolute consensus on universal screening, Dr Costas recommends that “all women after menopause, and men from the age of 75”, undergo assessment.

Early diagnosis has advanced considerably. Bone densitometry, available at Hospital Quirónsalud Marbella, allows physicians to accurately assess bone status and intervene before a fracture occurs.

“If we confirm that bone density has fallen below the fracture-risk threshold, we begin specific treatment tailored to each case.

These treatments restore bone density, strengthening the bone and therefore preventing fractures”, explains the specialist, noting that the study is complemented by blood tests focused on bone metabolism.

One of Dr Costas’s key messages is that bone can indeed recover. Current treatments can stimulate the formation of new bone tissue or slow accelerated bone loss, combining pharmacological options with nutritional and physical activity recommendations.

“We have the full therapeutic arsenal available today”, she says, emphasising that intervention goes beyond medication.

Hospital Quiron Marbella

The unit adjusts each patient’s diet, incorporates calcium and vitamin D supplementation when necessary, and designs exercise programmes that include moderate-impact activities such as dancing, Nordic walking or racquet sports, as well as strength training.

“The musculoskeletal system reflects the relationship between bone and muscle”, she explains, meaning that strengthening both is essential for patient outcomes.

Prevention, the specialist insists, is a fundamental pillar. Maintaining a natural, calcium-rich diet, avoiding ultra-processed foods, exercising regularly, getting sun exposure, resting adequately and managing stress form the most protective lifestyle against osteoporosis and its complications.

Hospital Quirónsalud Marbella has consolidated a comprehensive care approach that distinguishes its healthcare model. The unit works closely with the Gynaecology, Traumatology and Rehabilitation departments to ensure each patient receives the right intervention at the right time.

“Our goal is primary prevention of fragility fractures — restoring bone density so patients never experience a fracture — and secondary prevention: if they have already had one, preventing another”, explains Dr Costas Torrijo.

After one fracture, the risk of a second rises sharply, making specialist assessment essential to break this cycle of fragility.

With a personalised approach, precision technology and therapies capable of restoring bone, Hospital Quirónsalud Marbella positions itself as a benchmark in osteoporosis care, offering solutions that can alter the natural course of the disease and improve patients’ quality of life.

Quirónsalud in Andalucia

The Quirónsalud Group in Andalusia currently operates eight hospitals located in Málaga, Marbella, Los Barrios (Cádiz), three in Seville (Sagrado Corazón, Infanta Luisa and Materno-Infantil), Córdoba and Huelva, as well as two day-surgery hospitals in Seville and Málaga and 22 specialised medical and diagnostic centres, positioning it as the leading private hospital provider in the region.

About Quirónsalud

Quirónsalud is Spain’s leading healthcare group and, together with its parent company Fresenius-Helios, also a leader in Europe. In addition to its activity in Spain, Quirónsalud operates in Latin America.

Together, it employs more than 50,000 professionals across more than 180 healthcare centres, including 57 hospitals with over 8,000 beds. It has cutting-edge technology and a large team of highly specialised professionals with international prestige.

Its centres include Hospital Universitario Fundación Jiménez Díaz, Centro Médico Teknon, Ruber Internacional, Hospital Universitario Quirónsalud Madrid, Hospital Quirónsalud Barcelona, Hospital Universitari Dexeus, Policlínica Gipuzkoa, Hospital Universitari General de Catalunya and Hospital Quirónsalud Sagrado Corazón, among others.

The Group promotes teaching (eleven of its hospitals are university hospitals) and medical-scientific research (it has the Fundación Jiménez Díaz Health Research Institute, accredited by Spain’s Ministry of Science and Innovation).

Its healthcare services are organised into cross-disciplinary units and networks that optimise accumulated expertise across centres and facilitate the clinical translation of research.

Quirónsalud is currently developing numerous research projects throughout Spain, with many of its centres leading advances in specialties such as oncology, cardiology, endocrinology, gynaecology and neurology, among others.

