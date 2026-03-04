SPANISH drivers are flocking to petrol stations as escalating conflict in the Middle East drives up fuel prices across the country.

Long queues have formed throughout Andalucia as motorists top up their tanks early, hoping to avoid further price hikes.

In the suburbs of Sevilla, a Costco petrol station saw massive lines, while petrol stations in Malaga have been overwhelmed by demand.

?? La gasolinera de Costco se colapsa de coches en Sevilla por el precio de la gasolina.

El temor a un encarecimiento ha provocado largas colas en la estación del Polígono Industrial El Higuerón.



? https://t.co/ZkGSB2I4Ww#sevillahoy #gasolina pic.twitter.com/sau8u4dMPR — ABC de Sevilla (@abcdesevilla) March 3, 2026

At the Gueroil station near Cajiz on Malaga’s A-7 motorway, drivers reportedly brought jerrycans to fill up.

READ MORE: ‘No to war’: Pedro Sanchez hits back after Trump threatens to cut off all trade with Spain over conflict in the Middle East

Just down the road, the neighboring EasyGas Velez station temporarily ran out of fuel due to the surge in customers.

In response, Fedmes – the association representing service stations in Spain – issued a ‘message of reassurance’ to calm fears of a nationwide fuel shortage.

‘Supply in Spain is guaranteed because we have strategic reserves and our own refineries,’ the group said.

They added: “The global situation will obviously have an impact, but our reserves ensure continued supply.”

However, they could not guarantee that prices would remain stable.

READ MORE: BREAKING: Trump vows to cut off ALL trade with ‘terrible’ Spain in extraordinary rant over ongoing war with Iran

Over the past month, diesel has risen by around eight cents, bringing the average cost to €1.48 per litre, while petrol has increased roughly five cents to €1.52 per litre.

Consumer watchdog Organizacion de Consumidores y Usuarios (OCU) has warned that petrol and diesel could rise by an additional eight to ten cents per litre in the coming weeks.

Although current prices are still below the €2 per litre peak recorded during the 2022 energy crisis following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, sustained pressure on global oil markets could push pump prices closer to €2 in the months ahead.

The surge comes amid US-Israeli military action against Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory strikes, which have unsettled global oil markets and sent prices climbing internationally.

Brent crude – the global benchmark – rose above $85 (€73) per barrel on Tuesday, the first time since July 2022.

Experts warn that if the conflict escalates, prices could reach $100 (€85) per barrel.

Since the conflict began on Saturday, Brent has jumped 12%.

Iran’s response has included counterattacks across the Middle East and the strategic closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route between Oman and Iran through which 20% of the world’s oil and gas passes.

BREAKING ????



Iran says only Chinese ships can pass through the Strait of Hormuz, calling it a “gesture of thanks” for Beijing’s support. All other vessels are banned, and Tehran warns any unauthorized crossing will be met with military action. pic.twitter.com/ckKUAkh2I9 — WAR (@warsurv) March 3, 2026

READ MORE: Spain’s government will try to ‘minimise’ impact of fuel price rises caused by Iran war

Iran has targeted three oil-carrying ships with missiles and warned that any vessels (apart from Chinese ships which are free to pass) attempting to cross the Strait could be at risk.

US President Donald Trump said on social media: “Whatever happens, the United States will guarantee the FREE FLOW OF ENERGY to the WORLD.”

"No matter what, the United States will ensure the FREE FLOW of ENERGY to the WORLD. The United States’ ECONOMIC and MILITARY MIGHT is the GREATEST ON EARTH — More actions to come." – President Donald J. Trump — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 3, 2026

He added that the US Navy could safely escort vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, although the precise details of this plan have not been disclosed.

As the conflict continues, Spanish drivers may find themselves paying more at the pump in the weeks ahead.

Click here to read more International Affairs News from The Olive Press.