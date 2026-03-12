PETROL prices across Spain have been rising for a consecutive week, pushing the cost of filling up steadily higher for drivers in Malaga and across the Costa del Sol.

While some petrol stations have pushed prices close to €2, others remain significantly cheaper.

Two chains in particular continue to offer some of the cheapest fuel available in the province.

Ballenoil and Petroprix are currently listing Excellent 95 petrol at €1.619 per litre. Diesel at both chains is priced at €1.729 per litre.

READ MORE: Find the cheapest petrol station near you in Spain with this handy portal – as regional prices push €2 mark and oil continues to fluctuate

The increases come amid global uncertainty in energy markets following the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, which has raised concerns about oil supply and transport routes.

Both companies operate automated petrol stations with lower operating costs, which allows them to offer cheaper fuel compared to many traditional forecourts.

READ MORE: Europe could be facing an inflation crisis that dwarfs the 1970s oil shocks – here are five scenarios for how it might play out in Spain

Fuel prices in Spain have remained volatile in recent years.

During the peak of the Ukraine war energy crisis, petrol prices climbed to around €2.10 per litre, placing heavy pressure on households and businesses.

Click here to read more Business & Finance News from The Olive Press.