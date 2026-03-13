13 Mar, 2026
13 Mar, 2026 @ 10:01
3 bedroom Villa for sale in Santa Eulalia / Santa Eularia with pool garage – € 2,100,000

Luxury modern villa in Cap Martinet – sea views & private pool Nestled in the prestigious Cap Martinet area, this stunning modern villa has been recently renovated to offer an unparalleled living experience. Set in a peaceful location close to Talamanca Beach, the home seamlessly blends contemporary elegance with functional design, making it an ideal retreat for those seeking comfort and exclusivity. The 181 m² villa, set on a 300 m² plot, boasts high-end finishes and smart home features, ensuring both luxury and convenience. The property is spread over two floors. The main floor hosts… See full property details

Villa

Santa Eulalia / Santa Eularia, Ibiza

  3 beds

  3 baths

€ 2,100,000

