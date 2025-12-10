10 Dec, 2025
10 Dec, 2025 @ 14:20
FROM THE ARCHIVES: This was voted the best Spanish beer in 2023 after scoring 94 out 100 at – how does it hold up two years later?

by
The prize-winning Mahou beer

A SPANISH beer from the Mahou brewery has been chosen as the best from the country at the German Finest Beer Selection competition. Barrica de Mahou Bourbon took the top spot from all of the brews that Spain has to offer, with 94 points out of 100. 

The beer is part of the Barrica de Mahou range of beers from the brewing company Mahou-San Miguel, which was originally founded back in 1890 in the Spanish capital. 

It is an Imperial Pilsner-style beer that, as the name suggests, is aged in an oak barrel that has previously been used for bourbon.

A total of 880 beers from 18 different countries were considered by the judges in the Finest Beer Selection competition, with each drink appointed a score out of 100. Only the beers that score more than 90 points pass to the final round, according to a report in online daily Andalucia Informacion. 

Barrica Original and Barrica Bourbon have won more than 100 prizes in international competitions since 2017. 

But what do you think? Is the Barrica de Mahou Bourbon Spain’s best beer? Leave a comment below this story or write to us on X (formerly Twitter) @olivepress using the hashtag #spainsbestbeer. 

