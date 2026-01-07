PROPERTY prices across Andalucia have once again shattered historic records, surging by 18.9% in 2025 to reach an all-time high of €2,755 per square metre (sqm).

The massive increase means the average two-bedroom apartment in the region (based on an 80sqm build) now costs approximately €220,400.

However, the headline figure hides a dramatic split in the market.

While Malaga remains the most expensive province by far, breaking the €4,000/sqm barrier for the first time, investors have quietly turned their attention east.

The province of Almeria recorded the biggest individual jump in prices of any province, rising by 15.6% over the last 12 months.

Despite the surge, it remains a bargain compared to its neighbours. The average price per square metre in Almeria sits at just €1,509.

This means an average two-bedroom apartment in Almeria still costs roughly €120,720 – almost a third of the price of an equivalent property in Malaga.

Malaga province has officially broken the €4,000 ceiling, with prices hitting €4,047/sqm – the highest ever recorded since Idealista began tracking data.

A standard two-bedroom apartment in the province now sets buyers back an average of €323,760.

In Malaga city itself, prices rose by 12.4% to €3,643/sqm (€291,440 for an apartment), solidifying its status as the most expensive capital in Andalucia.

At the other end of the scale, Jaen remains the cheapest place to buy property in the region.

With a price of just €863/sqm, an average two-bedroom apartment costs a mere €69,040.

What is driving this incredible price spiral?

According to Francisco Iñareta, spokesperson for Idealista, the record-breaking prices are a result of a chronic lack of supply rather than a bubble.

“We are carrying a huge burden of under-production of housing,” he said.

“The Bank of Spain estimates this deficit at 700,000 homes, but the gap remains open. Considering that almost twice as many households are created as new homes are built, the problem shows no signs of being solved.”

Iñareta blamed “political blindness” and the “criminalisation of construction” for the crisis, calling for mechanisms like the Land Law to be activated to get cranes back in the skyline.

Summary of Costs (Average 80sqm 2-bed apartment):

Malaga: €323,760

Andalucia Average: €220,400

Sevilla (Capital): €217,600

Almeria: €120,720

Jaen: €69,040

