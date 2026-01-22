A MAN has reportedly killed his father, stabbed his mother and thrown himself off a roof top terrace in Fuengirola this morning.

The 36-year-old allegedly left his dad, 65, dead and put his mum in hospital with severe stab wounds.

Then he reportedly climbed to the top of the property and jumped off, resulting in an 8.50am call to the 091 room, which warned of two dead men.

This reported parricide occurred in a property near Boliches avenue in Fuengirola, a popular expat city.

Upon arrival at the scene , officials confirmed both men as dead and urgently moved the mother to hospital where she remains with serious stab wounds.

The Policia Nacional are currently investigating exactly what happened with all evidence currently pointing towards the couple having been attacked by their son for reasons that remain unknown.

