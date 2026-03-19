Ukraine signs deal with Spanish defence company to build air defence missiles after Pedro Sanchez makes €1 billion investment pledge

PRIME Minister Pedro Sanchez met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Madrid on Wednesday with Spain announcing a new €1 billion military aid package.

Alongside financial support, the parties signed several defence deals with Spain’s aid to Ukraine since the 2022 Russian attack now totalling €4 billion.

Pedro Sanchez said that the Iran crisis would not distract from his country’s support for Ukraine as the two countries signed co-production agreements for battle material including drones, radar and missiles.

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DEALS SIGNED(La Moncloa image)

“We cannot deny that the crisis in the Middle East is monopolising conversation and precisely for that reason, I want to say to ?the government of Ukraine that nothing and no one will ?make us forget what is happening in Ukraine,” Sanchez said.

“We will keep ?our support for the Ukrainian people with the same intensity,” he added.

Zelensky emphasized that the cooperation is bilateral and based on mutual reinforcement.

“Ukraine is ready to provide drones, experience, and capabilities,” said Zelensky.

“Spain’s defence industry, in turn, can supply Ukraine with the necessary shells, radars, equipment and more.”

“We discussed production capabilities and bolstering Ukraine’s air defence,” he added.

I met with the leadership of the Spanish engineering and technology group Sener Aerospace & Defence. Today, Ukrainian manufacturers signed four cooperation documents here, three of which are specifically with Sener. The agreements concern establishing cooperation in the missile… pic.twitter.com/oDtYCmpzxV — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / ????????? ?????????? (@ZelenskyyUa) March 18, 2026

Four cooperation agreements were made between Ukrainian and Spanish defence companies.

Three of the deals involve working with Spanish engineering and technology group Sener Aerospace & Defence- focusing on the missile industry and air defence.

Discussions also took place on developing a potential joint project involving long-range drones.

In addition, Spain and the Ukraine signed agreements covering the economy, rail transport, and diplomacy.

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