Spain’s PM Pedro Sanchez opens door for Spanish troops to be stationed in Ukraine and Palestine



PRIME Minister Pedro Sanchez has said that Spain may send troops to join a post-ceasefire peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

Sanchez on Thursday said the government is determined to deploy peacekeeping troops not only in Ukraine but also in Palestine ‘when that opportunity arises’.

Up to this week, Pedro Sanchez had said that it was ‘still premature’ to talk about the presence of Spanish troops in Ukraine.

SANCHEZ-ZELENSKY MEETING, KIEV, MAY 2025

He was speaking at the opening of the 10th Conference of Ambassadors in Madrid, attended by 130 Spanish ambassadors from around the world.

Sanchez justified his stance in the fact that Spain, for the first time, is participating in the design of a new international security structure and its implementation.

After confirming that he will ask Congress to approve the deployment of troops in Ukraine, he added that he will also do so for Palestine.

He will begin a series of meetings with representatives of most parliamentary groups from next Monday to discuss Spain’s potential contribution to the peace process in Ukraine.

He said Spain, ‘as a great European country’, will take part in shaping decisions once a ceasefire is reached and when conditions allow for a sustainable peace in Ukraine.

Sanchez said this contribution should cover both reconstruction efforts and ‘military capabilities’-

He commented that Spain has demonstrated its similar contributions to ‘other parts of the world’.

