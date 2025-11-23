Spain pledges additional €800 million in support for Ukraine as concern grows over Trump’s peace plan

SPAIN has pledged over €800 million in further support for Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Madrid earlier this week.

The total package – adding up to €817 million – forms part of a ten-year bilateral security and defence agreement signed by the two countries in May last year.

Speaking at a press conference following a meeting with the Ukrainian leader, prime minister Pedro Sanchez reiterated ‘Spain’s full and firm support for Ukraine and its president’.

“First, for the Ukrainian army to protect the territorial integrity of Ukraine from the invader. Secondly, to protect the civilian population, and finally to give an impulse to reconstruction,” Sanchez said when asked what the sum would be spent on.

Over €300 million of the support package will go towards the delivery of new defence equipment.

An additional €100 million will be funnelled into NATO’s US arms acquisition programme – known as PURL – to provide Ukraine with anti-aircraft defence systems to protect its civilian population from Russian missiles.

En un momento tan crítico para la seguridad de Europa, los líderes europeos hemos reafirmado en el G20 nuestro rotundo apoyo a Ucrania.



La paz en Ucrania debe ser justa, duradera y sostenible.



Europa no fallará al pueblo ucraniano. pic.twitter.com/73qoCa2rxD — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) November 22, 2025

Sanchez also announced an investment of €200 million into reconstruction of the war-torn eastern European country, with a particular focus on energy, transport and water management.

Spain has provided billions of euros of military equipment to Ukraine since the Russian invasion in 2022, including tanks, missiles, ammunition and anti-tank rocket systems.

Spain’s armed forces have also trained almost 8,000 Ukrainian soldiers, according to official figures.

The latest aid package comes as pressure builds on Zelenskyy to sign a US peace plan widely derided as overly favourable to Russia.

The widely leaked plan includes proposals that Kyiv had previously ruled out, including ceding eastern areas it currently controls.

As part of the White House’s plan, Ukraine would also be forced to cut the size of its army and pledge not to join NATO.

President Trump said he had given Ukraine until Thursday to agree to the plan.

Attending this weekend’s G20 conference in South Africa, Sanchez said: “In a moment so critical for Europe’s security, European leaders have reaffirmed at the G20 our resounding support for Ukraine.

“Peace in Ukraine must be just, lasting and sustainable.

“Europe will not fail the Ukrainian people.”

