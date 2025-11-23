23 Nov, 2025
23 Nov, 2025 @ 11:47
1 min read

No Carlos Alcaraz, no problem: Spain reach first Davis Cup final in six years after storming past Germany

November 22, 2025, Bologna, BOLOGNA: Spain tennis players Pedro Martinez with Marcel Granollers celebrate the victory in double tennis match against Germany players Kevin Krawietz with Tim Puetz during Davis Cup 2025 Final 8 at Fiere Exhibition Centre in Bologna Italy, 22 November 2025. ANSA /SERENA CAMPANINI. (Credit Image: © ANSA via ZUMA Press)

SPAIN will face reigning champions Italy in Sunday’s Davis Cup final after beating Germany in a deciding doubles match – despite the absence of injured world number one and six-time Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz.

It is the first time that six-time champions Spain have reached the final of the ‘World Cup of Tennis’ since 2019.

They will face off against Italy – themselves without world number two and arch Alcaraz rival Jannik Sinner – who reached their third consecutive final after winning a tie-break against Belgium on Friday.

The showpiece in Bologna will be the first time Spain and Italy have met in the team event since 2006.

In Saturday’s semi-final, Pablo Carreno Busta gave Spain an early advantage after defeating Jan-Lennard Struff in the opening singles match.

But German world number three Alexander Zverev – the only top-ten men’s singles player competing at the finals – levelled proceedings with a tight 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (7-5) victory over Spain’s Jaume Munar.

In the deciding doubles match, specialists Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martinez won 6-2 3-6 6-3 over Germany’s Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz to send Spain to their first final in six years.

Spain’s team captain David Ferrer said: “I am really proud of my players, they fought a lot to be here.

“We are really excited but we have to rest and be ready for the final.

“Italy have very good players. They do not have Jannik […] but also we do not have Carlos. I am sure that we will compete.”

Alcaraz was forced to miss this year’s David Cup finals after he was diagnosed with a bone edema in his right hamstring following a match against Sinner last week.

“I am very sorry to announce that I will not be able to play with Spain in the Davis Cup in Bologna,” the 22-year-old Murcia-born star announced on Thursday.

“I have swelling in my right hamstring and the medical advice is not to play. I have always said that playing for Spain is the greatest thing there is and I was really looking forward to helping the team fight for the trophy.”

