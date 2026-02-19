BIG changes are coming for Costa del Sol travellers as Malaga Airport prepares for more UK flights, faster passport control and a much larger terminal.

Malaga Airport is set for a massive €1.5 billion expansion that will almost double the size of its main terminal and increase capacity to 36 million passengers a year.

The overhaul is designed to cope with rising passenger numbers, especially from the UK and other countries outside the EU’s free travel zone.

For British expats and frequent visitors, the biggest change will be a brand-new area dedicated to non-Schengen flights.

This means a much larger and centralised passport control zone for UK arrivals and departures.

Departure passport control space will increase by more than 500 per cent, which should mean shorter queues during peak holiday periods.

Big changes are on the horizon for Malaga Airport. Credit: Cordon Press

Security screening areas will more than double in size.

Waiting and boarding areas for non-Schengen passengers will grow by nearly four times their current space.

In simple terms, travellers can expect more room, less crowding and a smoother route from check-in to the departure gate.

The total terminal space will expand from 80,000 square metres to 140,000 square metres.

Two older piers will be demolished and the outdated Terminal 1 building will disappear from the new design.

The upgrades will see VIP loungers grow by over 40 per cent. Credit: AENA

The airport will adopt a modern U-shaped layout aimed at improving passenger flow.

Shops, cafés and restaurants will increase in size, with commercial space expanding by more than 40 per cent.

VIP lounges will also grow by over 40 per cent, offering more comfort for regular flyers.

On the airfield, new taxiways will be built to help aircraft move more easily between runway and terminal.

Outside the building, there will be better road access, improved drop-off areas and more parking spaces.

Aena says the goal is to create a more comfortable and efficient airport experience as the Costa del Sol continues to attract record numbers of international visitors.

If approved, it will be the biggest transformation of Malaga Airport since Terminal 3 opened in 2010.

