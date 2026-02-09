9 Feb, 2026
9 Feb, 2026 @ 16:30
1 min read

UK pub chain Wetherspoon’s opens its first foreign bar at Costa Blanca airport

BRITISH pub chain Wetherspoon’s has opened its first bar outside the UK and Ireland at Alicante-Elche airport.

The opening ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Monday.

The bar is located airside in the area for passengers travelling on non-Schengen Zone flights.

The placement aims to target British travellers flying home.

The outlet will be operated by Lagardere Travel Retail and covers 200m2.

It also has a 30m2 outdoor terrace and a smoking area.

The Wetherspoon’s pub has been named ‘Castell de Santa Barbara’ after one of Alicante City’s iconic symbols.

The internal decor includes Mediterranean elements inspired by the Costa Blanca.

Typical British fare such as a traditional breakfast or fish and chips will be served in addition to hamburgers and pizzas.

Spanish offerings include potato omelette and garlic prawns.

The bar will sell a wide section of craft and beer, as well as wine and other drinks.

The premises will serve travellers throughout the day, regardless of the time slot of the flights.

