EasyJet boss slams ‘lunatic’ EU plan to hand air passengers extra cabin bags for FREE

THE boss of easyJet has blasted EU proposals to give passengers free extra cabin baggage on flights, warning the move would push up fares and cause widespread delays for travellers in Spain and across Europe.

The airline’s chief executive Kenton Jarvis said the plan was a ‘lunatic idea’, adding that politicians did not understand how aircraft cabins actually work.

The European Parliament last week backed plans to allow all passengers one free underseat bag plus a cabin case weighing up to 7kg.

The proposal would apply to all EU-based airlines and all flights to or from EU airports.

That would include the vast majority of short-haul routes used by expats travelling between Spain, the UK and northern Europe.

Jarvis said aircraft simply do not have enough space for everyone to bring a cabin case on board, with planes only able to accommodate cabin bags for around 65% of passengers.

The rest would have to be removed at the gate and placed in the hold.

“That was the number one cause of delayed boarding in the old days,” Jarvis said.

He warned the changes would take air travel “back in time”.

The boss of easyJet said air fares would have to increase if the plans were pushed through. Credit: Pixabay

The easyJet boss also said fares would rise for everyone if free cabin bags became mandatory.

Bag fees currently make up a large share of EasyJet’s ancillary income, which topped £2.5 billion last year.

“That money would have to be passed on in ticket prices,” he said.

Jarvis argued that current fares still represent good value, even when luggage charges are added.

His comments come as airlines across Europe push back against the proposed changes.

Low-cost carriers rely on fast boarding to keep flights on time and costs down.

The plans still need approval from the European Council before becoming law and discussions between EU institutions are ongoing.

EasyJet also revealed losses rose in late 2025 due to the cost of opening new routes in Italy.

However, the airline said bookings for the summer season are at record levels.

