DRIVERS using Spain’s toll motorways are feeling the real impact of January’s price rises, with some of the country’s busiest routes among the most expensive per kilometre.

These increases stem from annual price hikes set by the Ministry of Transport – roughly between 3.64% and 4.68% – and reflect the gradual rollback of inflation-linked subsidies introduced earlier in the decade.

In the latest figures from the Ministry, motorists can see what they are paying in 2026 across Spain’s toll network, with the AP-7 Costa del Sol providing one of the clearest year-on-year comparisons.

Official 2025 rates show toll points on that route are now costing drivers to pay between €0.05 to €0.20 more per toll booth, a pattern repeated on many other concession motorways.

While Via-T frequent-user discounts remain in place nationwide, the overall effect is being felt by commuters and tourists alike, with several major routes ranking more expensive per kilometre.

AP-7 Costa del Sol Toll Prices: 2025 vs 2026 (Light Vehicles)

Toll Point / Trip 2025 2026 Manilva (Estepona – Guadiaro) €2.40 €2.45 San Pedro Alcantara €3.70 €3.85 Calahonda (Marbella – Malaga) €5.50 €5.70 Total Guadiaro – Malaga (off-peak) €11.60 €12.00 Total Peak Season €18.85 €19.55

The Costa del Sol is far from the only motorway experiencing increased prices.

While year-on-year comparisons are not available for all routes, newly published 2026 tariffs confirm that higher toll charges are now widespread across Spain’s motorway network, affecting drivers in northern and central Spain as well.

Here are the new toll prices for Bilbao, León, Madrid, Malaga, and Barcelona.

AP-68 Bilbao-Zaragoza – 2026 tolls

Section Toll Tariff(€)

Bilbao – Arrigorriaga €1.05

Bilbao – Llodio €2.55

Bilbao – Logrono €19.60

Arrigorriaga – Logrono €19.60

Logrono – Zaragoza €20.70

Bilbao – Zaragoza (full route) €39.90

AP-71 León-Astorga – 2026 tolls

Section Toll Tariff(€)

León – Villadangos €1.75

León – Hospital de Orbigo €4.05

León – San Justo de la Vega €6.20

León – Astorga €6.20

AP-6 / AP-51 / AP-61 Villalba-Adanero-Villacastin San Rafael-Segovia 2026 Tolls

Section Toll Tariff(€)

Villacastin – Ávila €1.75

San Rafael – Segovia €3.05

San Rafael – Sanchidrian €9.05

Villalba – Villacastin €10.10

El Escorial – Villacastín €10.10

Villalba – Ávila €11.85

Villalba – Ádanero €15.70

C-32 Castelldefels – El Vendrell 2026 Tolls

Section Toll Tariff(€)

Barcelona C-32 – El Vendrell €6.47

Cubelles/Cunit – Barcelona C-31 €5.34

Sitges Centre – AS Gava €4.05

Les Botigues – Calafell/Segur €6.47

With inflation relief largely phased out, toll prices are locking in at higher levels and costing drivers more than ever–sometimes rivaling the price of fuel itself.

