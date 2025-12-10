Joy for drivers as important stretch of Costa Blanca motorway is now permanently ‘toll free’

ALICANTE’S AP-7 ring road has become ‘toll-free’ permanently after a successful experiment launched in July 2024.
Spain’s government has approved the change after the trial period was set to end in February.
It stated the motorway is now a ‘permanent and free alternative to decongest traffic on the A-70, especially in regard to long-distance travellers’.
The pilot period of zero charging, according to the government, was to ‘check if its use would be safe, comfortable and effective as an alternative to the A-70 motorway, which was close to hitting maximum capacity’.
The lifting of toll restrictions was extended twice and authorities said that pollution levels had been significantly reduced on the busy A-70 as a result.
Alicante mayor, Luis Barcala, said: “This has been a regular demand from the City Council to decongest traffic on the A-70, which surrounds the entire municipality, especially to move long-distance travellers and lorries as they pass through our municipality”.
“We’ve asked for years for tolls to be scrapped on the AP-7 because our main ring road, the A-70 was reaching maximum levels and also clogging up roads linked to the city’s urban areas,” Barcala added.
