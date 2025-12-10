10 Dec, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
10 Dec, 2025 @ 13:00
···
1 min read

Joy for drivers as important stretch of Costa Blanca motorway is now permanently ‘toll free’

by
Important stretch of Costa Blanca motorway is now permanently 'toll free'

ALICANTE’S AP-7 ring road has become ‘toll-free’ permanently after a successful experiment launched in July 2024.

Spain’s government has approved the change after the trial period was set to end in February.

It stated the motorway is now a ‘permanent and free alternative to decongest traffic on the A-70, especially in regard to long-distance travellers’.

READ MORE:

MAYOR LUIS BARCALA

The pilot period of zero charging, according to the government, was to ‘check if its use would be safe, comfortable and effective as an alternative to the A-70 motorway, which was close to hitting maximum capacity’.

The lifting of toll restrictions was extended twice and authorities said that pollution levels had been significantly reduced on the busy A-70 as a result.

Alicante mayor, Luis Barcala, said: “This has been a regular demand from the City Council to decongest traffic on the A-70, which surrounds the entire municipality, especially to move long-distance travellers and lorries as they pass through our municipality”.

“We’ve asked for years for tolls to be scrapped on the AP-7 because our main ring road, the A-70 was reaching maximum levels and also clogging up roads linked to the city’s urban areas,” Barcala added.

Click here to read more Costa Blanca News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Agencia tributaria
Previous Story

Spain’s notorious tax agency will gain sweeping new powers to spy on bank accounts from 2026 – including seeing balances and cash movements

Agencia tributaria
Previous Story

Spain’s notorious tax agency will gain sweeping new powers to spy on bank accounts from 2026 – including seeing balances and cash movements

Latest from Alicante

Related Articles

Go toTop