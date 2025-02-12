12 Feb, 2025
12 Feb, 2025 @ 13:00
Toll-free motoring joy on key Alicante road with plans to scrap charges for good

Toll-free driving extended on key Alicante road for at least another year with plans for permanent abolition

MOTORISTS will be able to travel toll-free for at least another year on the AP-7 Alicante ring road.

The extension runs until February 15, 2026 with the Transport Ministry saying that it is working to permanently remove charges.

Tolls were suspended on a temporary basis last July in a bid to cut traffic volumes on the A-70 motorway, which was running to ‘maximum capacity’ compared to the ‘underused’ ring road.

The Ministry said the move has brought ‘good results’ in improving road conditions and safety, by diverting long-distance and heavy goods traffic from the A-70.

It claims that pollution levels have been reduced by lifting tolls.

The Ministry audited traffic levels during the first five months of zero charging on the ring road and stated that a ‘not inconsiderable’ reduction in traffic on the A-70 had been noted.

Between September and November, there was a reduction in traffic jams of between 19% and 34% on the A-70 during hours of mild congestion and between 18% and 43% during hours of severe congestion.

Traffic volumes on the AP-7 have doubled since tolls were lifted in July.

Reports show that the decongestion of the A-70 has resulted in a ‘significant reduction’ in fuel consumption and, therefore, in CO2 and pollutant emissions.

That conclusion has been reached by the reduction of engine starts needed in traffic jams.

Regarding road safety improvements, studies show a significant reduction in speeds on the A-70, leading to a lower probability of accidents.

The Transport Ministry concluded that it is aiming for a permanent toll removal on the AP-7 Alicante Ring Road so that it can serve as a ‘comfortable, safe and effective alternative’ road users, while contributing to easing congestion on the A-70 motorway.

Alex Trelinski

