‘Keep my dreams alive’: American teen from Malaga appeals for funds to launch MotoGP career – and needs at least €50,000

AN American teen from Malaga has launched an urgent €50,000 appeal to ‘keep his MotoGP’ dream alive.

Josh Wood, a 16-year-old from Fuengirola is raising money to compete in this year’s Junior MotoGP World Championships.

He hopes it will be the first step to achieving his dream of becoming world champion this May.

It is very hard to compete in motorcycle racing without sponsors due to high costs.

Despite this, Josh has secured a spot in the prestigious SPN Academy, taken part in races all over Spain and is one of the 120 drivers accepted into the Red Bull Rookies MotoGP Cup.

Taking part in and training for the junior championship reportedly requires a minimum of €100,000, leading Josh’s family to look for support.

“I have a great passion for motorcycling. I live, breathe and almost exclusively think about racing. After a lot of hard work, persistence, blood, sweat and tears, I have got to the point of being able to compete in the world championships,” he said.

His mother, Maiteland Wood, added: “I support him 100% and am willing to do whatever it takes so that he can follow his passion. As a mother, there’s nothing better than seeing your child happy and full of life doing what they love.”

Donations can be made through Josh’s Go Fund Me page and potential sponsors can get in touch via email at joshua36wood@gmail.com.

You can also follow him on Facebook @joshwood36 and Instagram @josh.wood36.