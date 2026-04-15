SPAIN’S immigration system is heading for chaos after workers called an indefinite strike just days before a mass migrant regularisation scheme begins.

The Workers’ Commissions union (CCOO) has called an indefinite strike from April 20, warning of overstretched and understaffed offices.

Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Alicante, Murcia, Malaga, Almeria, Girona and the Balearics will be hit hardest – all areas with large migrant populations.

Madrid is preparing to roll out a controversial plan to grant residency and work permits to around 500,000 undocumented migrants.

Applications open on the same day the strike begins.

READ MORE: Pedro Sanchez ‘feels proud to be Spanish again’ after scheme to regularise hundreds of thousands of migrants is passed

El proceso de regularización es un paso necesario para acabar con la precariedad y las condiciones indignas en las que han vivido miles de personas migrantes en nuestro país. Ahora toca garantizar derechos y acceso en igualdad al empleo.



Exigimos al Gobierno los recursos… pic.twitter.com/4fOxE5Lzdm — Comisiones Obreras (@CCOO) April 14, 2026

Applicants must file them before June 30, piling pressure on immigration offices, post offices and Social Security centres handling the workload.

Staff say the system is already buckling under the workload.

Around 180,000 immigration cases sat unresolved in the backlog by the end of 2025.

Workers have been complaining of chronic staff shortages, poor pay and a lack of proper training.

READ MORE: Brussels warns Spain that migrants regularised under controversial scheme will be deported back to Spain if they try to move to other EU countries

Unions warn the situation has reached breaking point already.

Among their demands are better salaries, clearer job classifications, proper recognition of productivity and more stable staffing structures.

If the strike goes ahead, it could throw the entire regularisation process into disarray.

Migrants will be able to apply via Social Security and Correos counters, but key biometric appointments could be brought to a standstill.

READ MORE: Spain grants free on-the-spot healthcare to all undocumented migrants

Immigration office

The government is scrambling to limit the fallout.

Plans include fast-tracking existing cases and automatically approving applications for migrants who meet basic criteria.

Officials will also draft in public companies for support, but insiders say everything hinges on immigration offices staying open.





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