Outraged Spanish town refuses Costa del Sol mafia drama ‘Marbella’ permission to film 

THE town of La Linea has refused to collaborate with the production company behind ‘Marbella’, a new series about drug trafficking currently being filmed in the area around Gibraltar.

The city council says the Movistar Plus+ project portrays La Linea in a ‘bad’ and ‘unfair’ light, which is why it has decided not to support the filming.

Despite this, the producers have secured permission from the Junta de Andalucia to shoot in certain locations within La Linea.

“The City Council of La Linea has not given any type of authorisation to record in our city,” said Mayor Juan Franco.

He stressed that the council’s position has been clear from the start: not to collaborate with fiction productions that, in the opinion of the local government, do not benefit the image of La Linea or the wider Campo de Gibraltar.

The council has also launched an investigation to determine whether any filming has taken place without proper permission.

‘Marbella’ is a crime thriller that blends legal drama and organised crime.

It stars Hugo Silva as Cesar, a lawyer who is dragged into the criminal underworld on the Costa del Sol.