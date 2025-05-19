Spanish police make huge haul of contraband tobacco ‘smuggled in from Gibraltar’

MORE than 22,000 packs of unmarked tobacco have been seized by the Guardia Civil during a major anti-smuggling operation in the municipality of Los Barrios, in Cadiz province.

Two individuals have been arrested on suspicion of tobacco smuggling, with both suspects reported to have extensive criminal records for similar offences.

The tobacco supposedly originated from Gibraltar, where it may have been delivered illegally with boats from Africa.

The operation was carried out in two separate phases.

In the first phase, Guardia Civil officers detected a suspicious vehicle heavily loaded with what they suspected to be contraband tobacco.



The car was followed discreetly to a nearby plot of land, where officers witnessed the driver unloading several boxes wrapped in black plastic.

Police swiftly moved in and detained the driver.

Upon inspecting the site, they discovered 36 large boxes of tobacco products, none of which bore tax seals or documentation to verify their legal origin.

In the second phase of the operation, a second individual was arrested under similar circumstances.

Additional boxes of unlabelled and untaxed tobacco were discovered during this follow-up action.

In total, 44 boxes were seized, amounting to more than 22,000 packets of illicit tobacco. Authorities estimate the black-market value of the haul to be over €110,000.

Both suspects remain in custody and are expected to face trial for their alleged involvement in the smuggling operation.