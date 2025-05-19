WATCH: Shock in the Costa del Sol as huge shark is sighted near Marbella – but don’t worry it’s harmless

A SHARK was spotted just a few hundred metres off the coast of Marbella this weekend – but there’s no need to panic, as this one doesn’t have any teeth.

The gentle giant, a basking shark, was seen gliding peacefully through the water, its distinctive dorsal fin cutting the surface as it swam calmly near the shore.

A video captured the scene, showing the harmless shark minding its own business just off the Marbella coast.

It’s been more than 30 years since a basking shark was sighted this close to the coast.

The 7-metre shark may seem scary and dangerous, but there’s no need to worry should you encounter it in the water: it’s completely harmless.

Basking sharks don’t have teeth, since they only feed off plankton, which they filter when swimming with their mouths open.

Basking sharks are the second largest species of fish on the planet, only behind the whale shark.

Yet, basking sharks can reach lengths of up to 10 metres and weigh more than four tonnes.

Experts explain that this type of shark has migratory habits, and can travel thousands of kilometers in search of waters rich in plankton.

Although they prefer colder temperatures, it is not unusual for them to approach the warm and shallow coast if they find enough food.

In fact, basking shark sightings in the western Mediterranean, especially in spring and summer, have increased in recent years.