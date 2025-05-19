Pilot arrested after flying drone over protected nuclear power plant in Spain

A DRONE pilot has landed himself in trouble after flying his unit over a nuclear power plant in Valencia province.

The incident happened last Tuesday.

Flight detection equipment at the Cofrentes plant spotted the drone, which had infringed protected airspace.

COFRENTES PLANT

The Guardia Civil were notified and were given the exact coordinates from where the drone had been operated.

Officers went to Jalance- south of the plant- and found a man carrying the drone and its remote control unit.

They asked him to provide papers which gave him permission to fly it but all he could show were details of a course he had taken in Peru.

He also had no evidence of having taken out any insurance.

The man now faces sanctions for his transgression.