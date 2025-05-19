19 May, 2025
19 May, 2025 @ 12:33
Pilot arrested after flying drone over protected nuclear power plant in Spain

by
Drone flew into protected airspace over nuclear power plant in Spain
ERRANT DRONE PHOTOGRAPHED BY GUARDIA CIVIL

A DRONE pilot has landed himself in trouble after flying his unit over a nuclear power plant in Valencia province.

The incident happened last Tuesday.

Flight detection equipment at the Cofrentes plant spotted the drone, which had infringed protected airspace.

READ MORE:

COFRENTES PLANT

The Guardia Civil were notified and were given the exact coordinates from where the drone had been operated.

Officers went to Jalance- south of the plant- and found a man carrying the drone and its remote control unit.

They asked him to provide papers which gave him permission to fly it but all he could show were details of a course he had taken in Peru.

He also had no evidence of having taken out any insurance.

The man now faces sanctions for his transgression.

Alex Trelinski

