A DRONE that was being flown by a foreign tourist crashed this week into the Mosque-Cathedral of Cordoba. Fortunately there was no damage to the world-famous temple, which is a Unesco World Heritage Site.

Sources from the cathedral told Spanish news agency EFE that the incident took place at around 10am on Thursday, when a security guard noticed that a small drone was lying broken on the ground in the Patio de los Naranjos courtyard.

The mini-aircraft was then passed onto the National Police, who began an investigation into what had happened.

They discovered that the drone had crashed into the tower of the structure but without causing any material damage nor injuring anyone .

The pilot of the drone was a foreign tourist who had lost control of the aircraft.

Flying drones around the Mosque-Cathedral is not permitted.

The tourist was not arrested by the police, according to Spanish daily El Pais, but could face a fine.

In Spain, flying a drone without permission can land offenders with financial penalties of anywhere between €60 and €225,000.

